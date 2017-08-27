Speakers call for strengthening democratic norms in country

PIPS seminar on role of Parliament

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences organized a seminar on the role of Parliament and PIPS in strengthening the democratic tradition in the country.

Held at PIPS main campus in Islamabad the seminar was attended by a group of 15 students and faculty members from the Department of International Relations, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences.

Ms. Fakiha Mahmood, Research Officer PIPS, welcomed the participants and invited a participant for the recitation of the Holy Quran. Executive Director PIPS, Zafarullah Khan while presenting the introductory remarks highlighted the importance of Parliament and politics in the process of state-building particularly for the youth. Mr. Muhammad Rashid Mafzool Zaka, Director Research & IT PIPS, gave a comprehensive presentation on the role of PIPS in strengthening the democracy and rule of law in the country.

He urged the students to follow the legacy of the father of nation and work for the supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution of the country. The faculty and students expressed keen interest in PIPS programs engaging the youth including internships and the Parliamentary Studies program. Representing the Inter University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences, Mr. Murtaza Noor presented vote of thanks and hoped that such programs engaging the youth would continue to be organized with mutual collaboration.