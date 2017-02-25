Speakers call for mitigating effects of global warming

Staff Reporter

Speakers at seminar on Saturday called for taking effective measures to mitigate hazardous effects of global warming and to create environment-friendly Pakistan. The a day-long seminar was arranged by the Institution of Engineers, Pakistan Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center (IEP-RI), in collaboration with City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSII) and Pakistan Institute of ICTS for development (PIID).

Director General, Pakistan Environment Agency Ms. Farzana Altaf Shah was the chief guest on the occasion who urged the people to change their life-style that helps to make environment clean and safe, for ensuring a better future of future generation.

The speakers included Eng. Hafiz Ehan-ul-Haq Qazi, Chairman IEP-RI, Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor City University, Peshawar and Ammar Jaffri Director General Center of Information Technology (CIT). The seminar was largely attended by the young engineers and the members of IEP.

It was part of the activities being arranged by the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center on regular basis for professional development of the engineering community. The seminar was aimed at capacity-building of the engineering community to understand the effects of climate change, especially on construction industry and the common man in the country.