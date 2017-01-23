Speakers call for justice, freedom of faith for all

Staff Reporter

The progress of an individual as well as that of a society is co-related in all aspects. Therefore, it is imperative to everybody to do his best to achieve the goals and targets fixed in every sphere of life. The foremost target in this regard should be abiding of rules and regulations and disposal of ethical and moral responsibilities for an individual besides the implementation of uniform syllabus, justice, law and order and freedom of faith for every Pakistani. This would inter alia result in the progress of the whole nation.

This was the gist of a discussion that took place among the literati of the twin cities in Nuqta-i-Nazar, a monthly socio-literary program of Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), Islamabad at Aiwan-i-Quaid.

The topic of the discussion was ‘Our individual and collective targets for the year 2017 in connection with nation building’. Mr Fareedullah Khan, senior member executive committee NPC presided over the session while eminent scholar and educationist, Prof. Iqbal Afaqi was the chief guest. The lively discussion, conducted by Anjum Khaleeq, was participated by scholars and writers including Dr Saba Javed, Dr Naheed Akhtar, Wafa Chishti, educationist Muhammad Akram, Tazeen Akhtar, Munira Shameem, Salma Siddiqui, Shaida Chishti, Khaleeq ur Rehman, Nawaz Satti, Haider Farooq and others.

In his presidential address, Faredullah Khan said that it was high time for us to establish our identity as Pakistani only instead of giving any reference of the cast, creed, language or province.