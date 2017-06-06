SPARC urges CM to release Rs1m for 13-year old boy treatment

Shiekhpura

A 13-year old Irfan Falak Sher’s family on Monday appealed the Chief Minister of Punjab to issue directives to District Commissioner Shiekhpura for the release of Rs1m as it was promised by the Provincial government for treatment of child Irfan whose hand lost in a food cutting machine in last April.

Irfan was employed as domestic labourer, who lost his hands, when his employer allegedly pushed him in food cutting machine, said a press release issued by Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) here on Monday.

Later, Chief Minister of Punjab took a notice of the incident and promised to pay Rs1m for his treatment and later victim’s family received cheque of said amount earlier in the name of victim’s father and later in the name of victim.—APP