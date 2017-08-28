SP College felicitates student

Srinagar

Sri Pratap (SP) College, here has congratulated its student Syed Hazeem Bhat for bagging 3rd prize in a debating event organized by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA). Bhat, who is a BSc 4th Semester student in the college, has also won the 3rd consolation prize at the Inter College Debate Competition on the theme “Cashless Transactions: Boon or Bane” organised by the Government Women College M. A. Road, Srinagar, on August 26, 2017. Principal SP College, Professor (Dr.) Parveen Pandit, among other senior faculty members felicitated the student for winning the prizes.—Agencies