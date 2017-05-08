Soyabean worth $150.72m, palm oil $1.384b imported

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Soyabean oil worth US$ 72.456 million were imported into the country during last three quarters of current financial year as compared the imports of US$ 150.72 million of the corresponding period of last year.

From the period from July-March, 2016-17, soyabean oil into the country reduced by 51.90 percent as compared the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 51,400 metric tons of soyabean oil imported into the country during last nine months as compared the import of 115,794 metric tons of same period of last year.

However, palm oil import into the country during last nine months increased by 11.54 percent as country spent US$ 1.384 billion on the import of about 1,928,612 metric tons of palm oil to fulfill the domestic requirements.

About 2,048,018 metric tons of palm oil worth US$ 1.241 billion imported in first three quarters of last financial year for tackling the domestic requirements.

Meanwhile, tea import into the country swelled by 1.84 percent as about 163,136 metric tons of tea worth US$ 411.364 million imported as compared the import of 133,335 metric tons valuing US$ 403.924 metric tons of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group imports into the country during first three quarter of current financial year registered an increase of 14.95 percent and reached at 4.552 billion as compared the imports of 3.939 billion of same period of last year.