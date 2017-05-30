Southern rock music pioneer Gregg Allman dead at 69

Georgia, US

In its heyday, the Allman Brothers Band was a radio staple and released albums ranked among the best in rock history

Gregg Allman, whose soulful vocals made the Allman Brothers Band one of rock’s top acts in the 1970s with songs such as ‘Whipping Post,’ in a career also marred by tragedy and drug abuse, died on Saturday at the age of 69, his official website said.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia,” it said.

Drummer Butch Trucks, another founding member of the band, died aged 60 on Jan. 24.

The Allman Brothers Band was started in Macon, Georgia, in the late 1960s by Gregg and older brother Duane, who became the band’s guiding force and one of rock’s most revered guitarists before he was killed in a motorcycle accident at age 24.

