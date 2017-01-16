South Punjab representation

Sajjad Ahmad

Multan

Next general election is due to be held around mid-2018. Number of political parties, particularly those who have been contesting elections over the years, have started pulling up their muscles and bracing themselves for the ensuing elections.

Keeping in view the upcoming general election, political parties are also reorganizing themselves from top to the grass-root level in an effort to plug the loopholes in the light of their past experience/mistakes. PML-Q is also engaged in the process of reorganization of the party in all the provinces from top down o union council level. PMLQ leadership alongside reorganization has also initiated the process of bringing in new-office-bearers at the national level gradually and a beginning has been made by appointment of a well-known and experienced political figure from Bahawalnagar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, as the new Central Secretary General thus giving appreciable representation to the South Punjab region. In all fairness, PML-Q perhaps is the only political party to have a political figure from South Punjab on the key post of the Secretary General.

This augurs well for the PMLQ and also for the people of South Punjab who will be in a better position now to voice their concerns, problems and demands from the platform of PML-Q through party’s new Secretary General who hopefully will be easily accessible to them than many others. Veteran politician/PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain has done well by picking up a popular political figure from South Punjab as new Secretary General.