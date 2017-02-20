South Korean delegation calls on Mayor

City Reporter

South Korean delegation comprised of Mayor of Jinju-the city of South Gyeongsang Province and other members called on Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office on Monday.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Chirman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, Sr. Director Municipal Masood Alam were also present on this occasion, said a statement.

While talking to media representatives after the meeting, Mayor Karachi called it honor for him that Mayor of South Korean City Jinju visited Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said both Karachi and Jinju city have an opportunity to promote mutual contacts and cooperation in different sectors of urban life. The Mayor Karachi said students from South Korea enrolled in the KMDC and other educational institutes of Karachi which is an honor for us and we want to expand this mutual cooperation especially in education, industries and machinery.

Mayor of Jinju Lee Chang Hee expressed pleasure on visiting Karachi and meeting with the mayor of the biggest metropolitan corporation of Pakistan.

He said his delegation would remember this tour for ever due to the hospitality and respect they received here. Jinju has been well renowned as a home of patriotic spirit, education, culture and art and Jinju is providing senior citizens with livable conditions, such as variety of welfare programs and pleasant living environment.

Later the delegation along with Mayor of Karachi went to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay tribute to the founder of the nation.

The Mayor Jinju also visited the museum at Mazar-e-Quaid and while writing his feelings in the visitor’s book there he stated it was good for him and his delegation that the Mayor of Karachi accompanied them on this occasion.