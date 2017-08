Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has denounced the custodial killing of young student, Shahid Bashir, by Indian troops in Handwara.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering in Srinagar, today, said that south Kashmir had been turned into a warzone. He said that innocent Kashmiri people were being killed in fake encounter and if the killing spree was not stopped, the people of Kashmir would come on roads.—KMS