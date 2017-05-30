South Africa stroll home after England horror show

London

South Africa beat England by seven wickets to gain a consolation win the third one-day international at Lord’s on Monday.

South Africa openers Hashim Amla (55) and Quinton de Kock (34) put on 95 for the first wicket before JP Duminy (28 not out) and de Villiers (27 not out) completed the rout.

But England took the three-match series 2-1 despite being well-beaten in a match where only 60 overs out of a scheduled 100 were bowled.

Earlier, England suffered a stunning collapse as they slumped to 20 for six in five overs after being sent into bat by South Africa in the third one-day international at Lord’s on Monday.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took four for 12 in three overs and left-arm quick Wayne Parnell two for eight in two in a sensational start.

An overcast morning and a green-tinged pitch offered the promise of some assistance to South Africa’s quicks but Proteas captain AB de Villiers could hardly have expected his side, already 2-0 down in the three-match series, to make quite such a stirring start.

England had made several changes to their side but none were in the top order. South Africa needed just five balls to strike, with England opener Jason Roy (four) edging a good length Rabada ball that move down the Lord’s slope to Hasim Amla at first slip.

Next over, Joe Root (two) was lbw to a swinging Parnell delivery and England were seven for two.

England then lost their next two wickets on 15.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, fell for eight on his Middlesex home ground when another swinging Parnell delivery took the outside edge this time to give wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock an easy catch.

That was the end of the foyrth over and next ball Alex Hales, trying to drive Rabada, got an outside edge to Amla and England were 15 for four. It was the start of a brilliant over that yielded three wickets in five balls.

With his fifth bal of the over he dimissed Jos Buttler, carelessly going for a big drive, with the aid of an excellent catch by Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Next ball, England’s 20 for five became 20 for six when Adil Rashid, even more recklessly, attempted a huge drive and edged to du Plessis for a golden duck. Earlier, South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to field against England in the third one-day international at Lord’s on Monday.

England, ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh across London at The Oval on Thursday, made several changes to the side that beat the Proteas by two runs at Southampton on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-match series.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who struck a superb 101 at Southampton and fast bowler Mark Wood, who defended a target of seven runs off the last over, were both rested.

So too were pacemen Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes, as well as off-spinner Moeen Ali.

England gave an ODI debut to Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones on his Lord’s home ground, with Middlesex team-mate Steven Finn recalled together with David Wiley and Jonny Bairstow.

It was the third time this series that de Villiers had won the toss and elected to field, with overcast conditions and a green-tinged pitch offering the promise of assistance for his quicker bowlers.

South Africa, the world’s top-ranked ODI side, also rang the changes with fast bowler Morne Morkel called up for his first match of the series, with JP Duminy and Wayne Parnell returning to the side.—AFP