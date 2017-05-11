IT sources available to every student: Sher Ali

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Punjab Minister for Mines & Minerals Chaudhry Sher Ali Wednesday said Punjab government was taking revolutionary measures to encourage brilliant students and billions of rupees had been allocated for this purpose.

He said this duing a cermony for distributing laptops here. Laptops were distributed among 256 students. The Minister said that so far in three phases 310,000 laptops worth Rs 20 billion had been distributed among students of different institutes while under the fourth phase 115,000 laptops worth Rs 7 billion would be distributed.

He said the Chief Minister wanted to make IT sources available to students to equip them so that they could play a role in the country’s development.