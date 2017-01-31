Sore Wade uncertain for Napier ODI

Napier

Matthew Wade is in a race to be fit to lead Australia in the second Chappell-Hadlee ODI in Napier on Thursday after he was ruled out of the series opener due to a back complaint.

Having been appointed stand-in captain, Wade was compelled to withdraw from the side after pulling up sore from training on match eve. Aaron Finch took over the leadership duties in Auckland, while Peter Handscomb dusted off his wicketkeeping gloves.

Dr John Orchard, Cricket Australia’s chief medical officer, said that Wade was no guarantee to be ready for the Napier match.

“Matthew injured his back at the end of Sunday’s training session and, with the short turnaround between then and the start of this match, he was not fit enough for today as, when we checked him out this morning, he was unable to perform at the appropriate level,” Orchard said. “We will make a decision on his availability for Thursday’s match in Napier in due course but at this stage our expectation is that this is a short-term injury.”

The injury to Wade also meant a debut for Sam Heazlett. “I’m hugely disappointed but after getting checked out this morning I knew I would not be able to play,” Wade said. “I wish Aaron all the best as captain in my absence and I’m delighted for Sam Heazlett, making his international debut.”—AFP