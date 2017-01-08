Sopore shuts to mourn killing of youth

Srinagar

Complete shutdown was observed in Sopore town, today, to mourn the killing of a youth, Muzaffar Ahmed Naikoo. Muzaffar Ahmed Naikoo was killed by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Machwa area of Badgam district, on late Thursday night.

All shops and business establishments in the town remained closed while public transport was off the road. The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar paid glorious tributes to the martyred youth.—KMS