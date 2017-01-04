Sopore heinous crime has no parallel in history: Geelani

Srinagar

Recalling the Sopore massacre of 6th January 1993, Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said Kashmir has hardly witnessed such a barbaric and inhuman incident and not only Kashmir but anybody with a human heart can never ever forget it.

Hailing the resolve, courage and determination of “Zinda Dilan-e-Sopore” pro-freedom leader said that my personal and political life has started from this fertile and turbulent land, and its people irrespective of their party and ideological affiliations have a great respect and regard for me which is priceless investment of my life.

According to a statement issued, remembering ill-fated day of 6th January 1993, Syed Ali Geelani said that it was a bone-chilling cold of a harsh winter and people were yet to come out of their cozy and warm houses, people of the adjoining areas were yet to board the locomotives for Sopore and at 9. 30 am there was an attack on Indian forces by the armed youth, resulting in death of one soldier and snatching of his rifle as well. People were shocked and were not knowing what has happened and passersby were yet to regain their wits, when the preachers of non-violence and proudly being called “Tyran Ababeel” by none other than “tallest traitor” poured in showering bullets in all directions, killing whosoever came their way, ruthlessly, inhumanely and beastly. Inhuman forces shuttered down the nearby shops and burnt alive all the shopkeepers.

Geelani said that humanity may have never witnessed such a heinous crime when a toddler snatched from the lap of his mother was thrown into the flames and when the hapless mother protested, she too was silenced forever by the bullets. Whole town was in rubble, houses and shops were turned into ashes and horror stories and ghastly tales were all around which shiver a person down his spine. This madness of these killers didn’t stop there, they fired upon and burned a bus en-route to Bandipora, killing and burning alive all its passengers.

Syed Ali Geelani said that this dance of death, with 55 innocent killings, 120 houses and 350 shops gutted, was a unique New Year gift from the masters of our traitors. He said spore has a distinction of being politically mature and emotionally affiliated with the freedom movement, for which it has been a thorn in the eyes of the stooges, and this doomsday of 6th January was just an act of revenge to subjugate and suppress the population.

Hurriyat (G) chairman said that conscious and mature nations can never afford to forget their heros. He said that trigger happy forces hardly differentiate on the party affiliations and they don’t spare anybody, as the Kashmiri Muslims identity is more than enough to legalize such lethal punishment.

Pro-freedom leader said that shrieks and wailing, death and destruction everywhere has not changed the mind set of our traitors and they still continue to trade our blood, flesh, and honour for their lust of power. He said that eye washes of enquiry commissions is yet to prosecute any killer and they roam around freely rather they are being rewarded for their heinous crimes.

He further said that the mortgaged and sold out class is on the forefront of clarification and explanation for every deceitful attempt to throttle us. He said that we have to wake up now and we need to introspect, lest these power lusty yes-men of the oppressor can trade even our existence for their hefty luxuries.

Geelani said that nation may remember and recall these warnings in future but time may be on their side. Today is an alarming situation for us as the handle of the sharp cleaver of the oppressor is none other than these local traitors and they are amongst us, otherwise our enemy couldn’t have dared to threaten us.—RK