Soomro asked to pay Rs1.3m for illegal use of official vehicle

Islamabad

The Interior Ministry has issued a notice to Senator Qayyum Soomro asking him to pay an amount of Rs 1,375,899 for illegal and unauthorized use of an official vehicle.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry, the expenditure has been evaluated keeping in view the money spent on repair of the vehicle during the past several years during the unauthorized use.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said vehicle was illegally used by the Senator since 2008 for domestic purpose.

The Interior Ministry issued a 15 day notice for recovery of amount from Senator Soomro.—APP