Something better than nothing

As usual, with the induction of holy month of fasting, the Punjab government has set up as many as 318 Ramzan Bazars throughout the province from where the people can buy good quality essential food items at reasonably reduced prices. Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also made a commendable announcement about Ramzan Package for which Rs 9 billion have been allocated and relief is being provided to the people by way of subsidized prices of flour bags, pulses, apples, bananas, ghee, cooking oil and other essential items.

According to the reports, within Ramzan Bazars fair price shops have been established from where the people can buy essential food and fruit items at subsidized rates according to their daily requirements for Sehr and Iftar. Authorities concerned have also been directed to ensure that price lists of all food items are prominently displayed in all Ramzan Bazars so that people are not overcharged by profiteers. The relief so being provided may appear not much to many. But then something is better than nothing. Even saving of an amount of Rs 30 to Rs 50 on purchases of essential food items on subsidized rates is good than spending more on costlier items whose quality is also not good.

While appreciating the relief measures taken by the provincial government by setting up Ramzan Bazars, the worthy Chief Minister is requested to ensure that genuinely needy and poor people benefit from the Ramzan package and relief measures thereof and get their required food items in minimum quality and shop keepers and others do not purchase subsidized atta bags in bulk from Ramzan Bazars and sell these at higher prices at their shops or elsewhere.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

