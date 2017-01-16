Some elements trying to stoke sectarian tension in Valley: Hurriyat-M

Srinagar

Apealing people to maintain religious harmony and brotherhood, Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwsiaz Umar Farooq Sunday said some elements were trying to stoke sectarian and communal tensions in Kashmir by creating a rift between Shias and Sunnis and urged people not to fall in the provocation trap.

A Hurriyat (M) spokesman denounced the acts of these anti-unity forces in a particular area of downtown Srinagar.

“These acts were harming sectarian and religious brotherhood in Kashmir and that all this was being done at a time when entire Kashmir was standing in unison and people were offering sacrifices for the cause of freedom,” he said.

The spokesman said at this time, certain agencies had become active and were busy devising plans to set Kashmir afire by stoking sectarian and communal passions.

Stressing that for the past several months Kashmiris had been offering selfless sacrifices of their lives and properties and shown consistency in resolve while displaying unity toward the movement, he termed these sacrifices as exemplary saying they had once again brought Kashmir issue in the focus at the international level.—KR