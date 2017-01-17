Some elements hell-bent to tarnish fabric of harmony

Srinagar

All Parties Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani in his appeal has asked people to maintain brotherhood saying that “some elements and agencies are hell-bent to tarnish the fabric of unanimity and harmony among various sects in occupied Kashmir.”

In a statement, Geelani said that “few agencies are trying their hard to flare tensions between various communities and sects.”

“We need to keep close vigil over these agencies. We will take every measure and possible step to make their sinister designs a failure,” he said.

He said that recent people’s uprising has conveyed “a strong message to oppressors and their henchmen in state and now they in a bid to avenge people and divert our attentions are trying hard to provoke people against each another.”

“We are one and follow same faith and one religion,” said Geelani and expressed his strong resentment over some incidents in Srinagar.

“We are the followers of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and believe in basics of Islam and teachings of holy Quran. Being a part of Muslim Ummah, we are obliged to live in peace and harmony and respect the faith and rules laid by different school of thought,” he said.—KMS