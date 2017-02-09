Solidarity with Kashmiris

Sabir Kareem

Turbat

Kashmiris have been suffering for quite a long time. Barbarity of Indian security forces is not hidden from anyone around the globe. It has been since three generations that the killing and violation of their rights is going on. Undoubtedly, freedom is basic right of human beings but here we can see the people who have been fighting for their basic rights are being killed and tortured. International community says we are with those who support peace but in Kashmir the Indian forces are indiscriminately killing and disappearing youngsters branding them terrorists. But cries of innocent Kashmiris go unheard.

It is hardly understandable that why it is happening with Muslims only. As it is nicely said that every night has a shining day, darkness has a light and the barbarism has an end. So, no king ruled the world for forever; just came and played his role and if he was a cruel one he also got a cruel end, if one was good he got a happy ending. That’s way the good ones are remembered for their good deeds. In fact, the barbarity can never rule for years. It has an end and the end of the Indian forces inhumanity is also near. Since people of Kashmir are not alone in their freedom struggle, we have been/are with them and we are with them till they achieve their goal and Indian butchers leave the heaven on earth i.e. Kashmir.