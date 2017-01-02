Solidarity expressed with martyrs’ mourning families

Nasrullah Pora

All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leaders Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui and Hakeem Abdul Rashid today visited the residences of martyrs Sameer Wani of Khan Sahib, Javaid Ahmad Dar of Wadwan and Javaid Ahmad Mir of Nasrullah Pora, Budgam district, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The leaders on the occasion reiterated to continue the mission of martyrs and said that their sacrifices would not go waste. They urged the parents of the martyrs to exhibit patience and assured them that the mission for which their loved ones laid down their lives would be accomplished at any cost. They said the world community is duty-bound to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute so that peace could be established in the region. Meanwhile, Hurriyet, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement in Srinagar condemned the arrest of JKLF Chairman, Mohammed Yasin Malik and senior Hurriyet leader, Masarat Aalam Butt and said that the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir.—KMS