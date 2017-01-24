Solidarity expressed with family of Muzaffar Rather

Srinagar

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has expressed solidarity with the family of Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, who has been sentenced to death by an Indian court.

On the instructions of Shabbir Ahmad Shah, a party delegation led by Bashir Ahmad Wani visited the family members of Muzaffar Ahmed Rather and expressed solidarity with them. The delegates on the occasion termed the death sentence to Muzaffar Ahmad Rather as murder of justice and law.

Meanwhile, a delegation of pellet victims visited Shabbir Ahmad Shah at his residence. During the meeting, Shabbir Shah told the victims that they would not be left at the mercy of circumstances and solid steps would be taken for their rehabilitation.—KMS