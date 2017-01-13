Solidarity expressed with families of martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited Shopian and expressed solidarity with the families of martyred youth.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing groups of people on the occasion condemned the Indian state terrorism and appealed the international community to focus on sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He urged the people to strictly follow the protest programme of the resistance leadership. He said that Indian forces could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir through military might and they would continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leader, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was conspiring to repeat yet another 1947 type massacre of Muslims in Jammu.

He said that RSS-backed forces were waiting for the repeat of 1947 massacre of Muslims in Jammu and castigated the PDP and BJP-led coalition for giving a free hand to such communal elements.—KMS