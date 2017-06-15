NEGATING the impression that Punjab government is only focusing on development of major cities, it has come up with an innovative programme of solid waste management for rural areas and also allocated Rs 15b in current budget for smooth execution of the project.

In our country solid waste management is a significant problem being faced, despite the fact that there are many policies being formulated for protection of environment from solid waste but these policies are only implemented in cities. In rural areas mostly open dumping is done. But as rural population is also expanding in size, it has become inevitable that a proper waste management system is also extended to villages. In this context, we really appreciate the lead taken by Punjab government towards that end and expect that other provinces will also follow the suit. However, we understand that matter of proper cleanliness in rural areas will remain unresolved until and unless proper sewerage lines are also not laid down there. Then it is also the responsibility of local elected representatives to fully monitor the waste collection activities in their respective areas as it is vital for success of the mega project. With the assistance of a Turkish company, the waste management system is running effectively in Murree, Rawalpindi and Lahore but there are still some shortcomings that are required to be addressed. For instance, the garbage collection vehicles daily visit the localities to collect waste but sweepers are hardly seen once or twice a week to clean the streets. Similarly, people are still seen throwing garbage in nullahs instead of trashcans. We, therefore, will urge the Punjab CM to pay attention towards addressing these inadequacies in order to achieve the objective of a neat and clean Punjab.

