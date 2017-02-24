‘Solid Waste Management Roadmap’ made to improve cleanliness system

Salim Ahmed

The maiden meeting to review the Solid Waste Management Roadmap held under Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Frieday.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the Solid Waste Management Roadmap has been made to improve cleanliness system in the big cities and progress on this roadmap will also be reviewed like roadmap on health, education and potable water.

He said that cleanliness system will be improved at any cost in seven big cities by June 2017 and capacity of the solid waste management companies will be enhanced in these cities. He said conventional methods will not work and we have to work with innovation and hard work for improvement in the solid waste companies.

He said to run these companies according to the modern lines new human resources will be recruited on merit. He directed that the reconstitution of boards of solid waste management companies at the earliest. He said professional persons should be included in the boards of the solid waste management companies and landfill sites should be earmarked in all districts to properly dump solid waste and the survey in this regard should be completed at the earliest.

He said the public will extremely respect newly elected mayors if they work for the welfare of the people. He said merit is the order of the day in Punjab as the Punjab government has buried the system of nepotism and favouritism.

United Kingdom expert Sir Michael Barber, chief UK DFID Mr. Ruth Graham and delivery associate Mr. Premala and other members of roadmap team, besides Special Adviser Malik Muhammad Khan, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Law, Local Government, Mayors of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and concerning officers also attended the meeting.

Special Representative of UK institution DFID Sir Michael Barber praised revolutionary steps taken in Punjab under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and said the Punjab government has introduced revolutionary steps in education, health and other social fields which are producing positive results.

He said excellent results have been produced in the sectors of health and education despite challenges. He said the Punjab government under the leadership of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is advancing for the provision of better health and education facilities to the people. He said monitoring mechanism introduced in these filed through IT has produced encouraging results and the whole credit goes to revolutionary personality of Shehbaz Sharif.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took strict notice of incidents of kite-flying in Rawalpindi and sought a report from the administration and police. He expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of a person due to kite string. He conveyed his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM said police officials and the administration should discharge their duties in this regard. He directed to ensure implementation of ban on kite-flying and added that strict action be taken as per law against those responsible of negligence and laxity in this regard. Indiscriminate action should be taken against violators of ban on kite-flying, he added.