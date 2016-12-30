Solid steps taken to deal with fake CNICs, passports: Nisar

Prosecution committee to probe Axact scandal; Govt in contact with social media sites over a slanderous picture

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, on Friday said that the issue of fake Computerized National Identity Cards and passports is of national security and credibility of the country and solid steps have been taken by the government to deal with it.

Addressing a press conference here Ch Nisar said 4,50,000 CNICs and 32,400 Passports have been blocked during the tenure of the present government.

He said proactive efforts were being made to restore the CNICs of those who have valid documents. He announced to form an 18-member parliamentary committee to oversee the verification process of CNICs and NADRA will brief the committee weekly.

The interior minister said that no concrete steps were taken in the past and during the tenure of last government only 517 CNICs and few passports were blocked.

Appreciating officers and officials of NADRA for their effective and praiseworthy role in the verification process, he said the officials of NADRA involved in issuing illegal national documents would be brought to justice.

Answering a question, he said the committee probing the news leak issue has been given one month extension to submit its report which will be made public.

Nisar further said that the interior ministry was formulating a standard operating procedure (SOP) to allow the masses, whose identity cards have been blocked, to have their ID cards reissued. “This will include producing endorsed record of any property held prior to 1978, domicile, local certificate or family certificate issued by the local administration or certificate of employment in Pakistan.”

“We faced a lot of difficulties in verification of the CNICs and I want to thank all the sincere officials of Nadra who took this uphill task and completed it within six months,” he said.

Delving into the details of the verification process, Nisar said 95 million illegal SIMs were blocked in the period of 90 days.

Chaudhry Nisar said his ministry was in contact with the management of social media sites to get information related to the release of a fake picture.

A picture showing President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra is being shared on social media.

To another question, the Interior Minister ruled out any role of the government in appointment of the new Chief Justice. He said, “Government hasn’t any role in appointing Justice Saqib Nisar as Chief Justice and rumours in this connection were baseless.”

Some social media users mistakenly or deliberately wrote the caption as CJP-designate Justice Saqib Nisar is sitting with Nawaz and Mamnoon.

“We are in contact with Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media sites to expose the elements and their hidden motives for launching a negative campaign to damage credibility of the state institutions,” he said.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry Nisar said for political point scoring, fake photos were issued on social media which was no more but a conspiracy against the state institutions and defaming them.