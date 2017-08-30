Solid measures afoot to promote education in FATA 

Islamabad

The PML (N)-led government is taking concrete measures to bring youth of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into mainstream development process through provision of education. “Given that Youth are considered as architecture of a nation, the government is diverting more resources to revive education sector in addition to other crucial area like health in the FATA to prepare its youth for playing role in national development,” told an official source. As part of such efforts, he said efforts were being made to ensure operation of those education facilities which had been lying dysfunctional for a long in the area. He said teachers’ strength was being enhanced with working out a mechanism to ensure they were performing their duties, regularly in order to capitalise fully on development-oriented efforts of the government.—APP

Related