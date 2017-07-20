Soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing

Pak Army response kills 5 Indian troops

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians were martyred on Wednesday after Indian troops opened unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, said a press release by the ISPR. Two soldiers and five civilians were also critically injured in the firing. Indian troops targetted Army outposts and the civilian population in Nezapir, Sabzkot and Kayani sectors, added ISPR. “Unprovoked cease-fire violations shall always be responded strongly, aggressive and effectively by Pakistan Army” DG ISPR added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces along Line of Control.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He also highly appreciated the prompt and befitting response of Pak Army in silencing the enemy guns.

Later, Pakistan Army befittingly responded to Indian troops’ unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, killing five Indian soldiers and destroying a number of posts, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Indian guns fell silent due to effective engagement of the Pakistani forces, the military’s media wing added.