Soldier martyred, Captain hurt in Kurram ambush

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A bloody shoot-out between the alleged terrorists and the Pak army troops in Kurram agency on Monday resulted in the Shahadat of a soldier while an officer of the Pakistan Army sustained serious injuries.

Also, a number of militants were reported killed in the retaliatory fire by the security forces as the operation Radd ul Fasaad continued across the country.

Reports said a contingent of the Pakistan Army led security forces was conducting patrolling in Yakhta area of the Kurram agency when a group of miscreants ambushed the patrolling party with sophisticated weapons leaving one soldier martyred.

The assault on the security forces ensued shootout between the troops and the miscreants and a captain of the Pakistan Army also received serious injuries in the exchange of fire.

The retaliatory fire by the security forces resulted in killing of large number of militants. Their exact number could not be ascertained.

The security forces started search and net operation in the region following the incident.