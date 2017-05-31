Soldier killed, 5 injured in Russian plane crash landing

Saratov, Russia

A Russian serviceman was killed and five others injured Tuesday when their transport plane crash landed and caught fire after a training flight near the central city of Saratov, authorities said.

There were six people onboard the aircraft when it made a hard landing at Saratov’s Balashov aerodrome, the defence ministry said in a statement quoted by Interfax news agency.

The governor of the Saratov region said in a statement that the servicemen were taking part in a training flight.

Soviet-designed AN-26 transport planes are widely used in Russia and the developing world.

In 2013, nine died when an AN-26 plane crashed into a military warehouse complex in Siberia.—Agencies