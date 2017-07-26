Solar Park privatisation

The Punjab Government is privatising its 100 megawatt portion of Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power (Pvt) Limited Company which is operating Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur. Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park project had become functional in 2015 and since then produced 100 megawatt of power and generated a reasonably good profit of Rs 2 billion so far. The total cost of the 100 megawatt component is Rs 16 billion.

Punjab government initiative to invest in solar energy project set an example and attracted a number of local private sector and foreign investors which is quite appreciable. Chinese have accordingly invested in 300 megawatt project in Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park and another 300 megawatt project is underway by the Turkish investors. It is good to note that the provincial government has achieved the target of attracting the private sector to make investment in solar and other renewable energy projects in Pakistan through successful demonstration of installing the first 100 megawatt solar power plant in the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who chaired the cabinet meeting last month, which had initially decided to privatize the 100 megawatt component, had then emphatically stated that the entire process of privatization of the Solar Park project and the company running it will be transparent, neat and clean and before the cameras.

Quite obviously establishment of a solar park facility was a novel and innovative step forward as part of the government’s concerted efforts for setting up power projects based on hydel, thermal, coal and solar energy to overcome and eliminate lingering menace of electricity load-shedding at the earliest possible. It is commendable to note that a number of foreign investors is already keen in the privatization of the Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur and its privatization will not only hopefully return the investment made by the provincial government in its setting up but also yield some good profit as well.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

