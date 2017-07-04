Solar panels for schools

It is an established bitter fact that large a number of schools particularly in the southern region of the province are either do not have electricity facility or are somewhat inadequately electrified due to their distant location in the rural areas from each other due to electricity wires not passing through nearby to these schools.

It is good to note that the Punjab government has decided to use the solar energy technology for brightening of over 20 thousand schools preferably in the rural areas of the province under the innovative Khadam-e-Punjab Ujala Programme which is to be implemented in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 9 billion.

According to the reports, schools without or inadequate electricity facility will be provided with solar panels to brighten up these and resultantly lakhs of students/teachers will benefit from this novel and unique project.

This provision of solar panels, as quite rightly stated by the Chief Minister, will greatly help in improving educational environment and this huge investment of billions of rupees for educating the youth is quite purposeful and beneficial investment which the provincial government is going to make through the revolutionary step for promotion of education in the province. Launching of the Ujala Programme from schools in southern Punjab is quite appreciable and yet another positive step being taken by the provincial government to provide basic and essential facilities to the people.

It is hoped that process of identifying the schools which are going to be provided with solar panels is completed at the earliest possible and approved schools equipped with solar panels to the maximum extent within the current summer vacation. This is a quite useful, innovative and productive use of solar energy technology and the students will be able to study in better, brightened environment when they return to schools equipped with solar panels after the summer vacation. Thanks — Mr Chief Minister.

EM ZED RIFAT

Lahore

Related