It is an established bitter fact that large number of schools particularly in the southern region of Punjab are either do not have electricity or are somewhat inadequately electrified due to their distant location in the rural areas from each other due to electricity wires not passing through nearby to these schools. Electricity wires are provided under a specified system by WAPDA and diversion to cover distantly located schools is avoided as a result of which the schools mostly remain without electricity.

It is good to note that the Punjab government has decided to use the solar energy technology for brightening of large number of schools preferably in the rural areas of southern Punjab under the innovative Khadam-e-Punjab Ujala Programme which is going to be launched on priority basis at a cost of billions of rupees with the approval of Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Schools without or inadequate electricity will be provided with solar panels to brighten up these and resultantly lakhs of students including girls and teachers will benefit from this novel and unique project in the history of Pakistan. Under the Ujala Programme, a large number (about twenty thousand) of girls and boys schools will be provided solar panels where electricity is not available. This provision of solar panels, as quite rightly stated by CM, will greatly help in improving educational environment and this huge investment of billions of rupees for educating youth is quite purposeful and beneficial investment which provincial govt is going to make through revolutionary step for promotion of education in province.

It is hoped that survey for identifying the schools which are going to be provided with solar panels will be completed at the earliest possible. This is going to be quite useful, innovative and productive use of solar energy technology and the students will be able to study in better, brightened environment.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

