Solar-based agriculture may help enhance crop yields

Lahore

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood on Saturday said that solar-based agriculture and use of modern technologies could enhance crop yields by manifolds. Talking to APP, Mahmood said that the government project of ‘Promotion of high-value agriculture’ through provision of climate smart technology would change the fate of the agriculture sector in the province. He said that the Punjab government project was aimed at enhancing crop productivity water availability through application of modern irrigation technologies. To a question Mahmood said that the interventions envisaged under the proposed project would entail promotion of hi-tech technologies including solar system and tunnel technology for enhancing crop yields and alleviating poverty in the province. The Punjab government has constituted an implementation committee to carry out work on a three-year project of ‘Promotion of high-value agriculture through provision of climate smart technology’.—APP