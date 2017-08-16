Soft, energy drinks banned in educational institutions

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority has banned the sale of all types of soft and energy drinks at educational institutions.

In order to stop the sales, a deadline was provided to the beverage manufacturing companies in this regard, which expired on August 14.

Punjab Food Authority has started implementing the ban on energy drinks in schools. In this way, strict operation against Cola and energy drink sellers in educational institutions has been ignited.

DG PFA visited the areas of Wahdat Road, Model Town, Johar Town and other areas and checked the American Lycetuff senior campus, Lahore Lyceum School, The Leader Grammar school, Blue Field High School while Government Girls Primary School, CDG Model School, Government Model Middle School and Adbistan Sofia School in Shahdra were also visited and two schools were rewarded with 10 thousand rupees for not keeping the soft drinks.

The companies have been directed to halt the supply of the drinks to educational institutions, shopkeepers, canteens and drink corners in 100 metres of educational institutions.

PFA has taken the decision while keeping in view the adverse and harmful effects of carbonated and energy drinks on the health of children.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal warned of stern action and penalties on manufacturers and suppliers if they fail to comply with the order.

He notified that around 120 countries have already banned the fizzy drinks. Mengal told that PFA has formed 701 special operation teams for monitoring and implementation of the ban.