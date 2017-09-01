Soejima leading Panasonic marketing in ME, Africa FZE

Observer Report

Karachi

Hiroki (Harris) Soejima took over the leadership role at Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) in April 2017.

Soejima is based in the HQ of PMMAF in Dubai and is heading regional operations to realize the brand’s mission for Middle Eastern & African markets.

Soejima commenced his career with Panasonic and has been with the brand for over 33 years. He brings a rich and varied experience from the pivotal roles he played for Panasonic’s businesses in Australia, Europe & Japan.

Prior to taking over as the Managing Director of PMMAF, he was heading the Global Communications Department of Panasonic Corporation in Japan.

Having spent almost 8 years managing the operations at Panasonic Europe, Soejima comes with an expertise in conceptualizing and implementation of sales and marketing strategies with a customer-centric focus.

Soejima’s credentials in leading business transformation in competitive markets, long-term association with the brand and focus on excellence are well positioned to drive Panasonic to even greater heights.