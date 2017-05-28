Social worker Ramzan Chhipa calls on Governor Sindh

Staff Reporter

A prominent social worker, Ramzan Chhipa, on Saturday called on Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zuabir, at the Governor House here on Saturday. On the occasion, the Governor lauded the services of the Chhipa Foundation and specially mentioned the ‘Dastar Khawan’ of the organization.

He further stated that the social welfare organizations are supplementing the efforts of the government for the provision of basic facilities to the people.

The Governor said that he would soon visit the office of the Chhipa Foundation.

Ramzan Chippa apprised the Governor of various social welfare projects of his organization. On the occasion, he also invited Muhammad Zubair to visit the Chhipa Foundation.