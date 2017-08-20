Social Security Institution established for welfare of labourers: Nasir

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Labour, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said founding chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto established Social Security Institution for welfare of laborers/industrial workers and sitting PPP chairman Bilawel Bhutto Zardari will continue the institution by following his path.

He said that “Benazir Health card” was in progress to further ameliorate the living conditions of the workers more transparently. This he observed while presiding over a Governing Body of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI)’s primarily Budget meeting of 2017-18 held at SESSI Head Office here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by representatives of Employers Zahid Saeed, Shah Jahan Shaikh, representative of Workers/employees Muhammad Khan Abro, while Secretaries of Labour Abdur Rasheed Solangi, Industries Abdur Raheem Soomro, Officials of Health, Finance.