Social responsibility pivotal for Master Group

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Social responsibility is an essential part of “The Master Group”, as they strongly believe that our society needs to benefit from a kinder, gentler approach to social impact towards pressing issues like women empowerment, provision of clean water, initiation of wall of kindness and a lot more.

Replying to a questions regarding tireless contribution of Master group for the betterment of the Society, Shahzad Malik, Director of Master group commented, “We are focused on being a leader in the area of corporate social responsibility and have developed and established a comprehensive set of sustainable business initiatives that facilitate social causes.