Social and political instability

Undoubtedly, there is no other place in the world with such contradictions as our Pakistani society. There is no rule of law, no morality, and no meritocracy. There is unscrupulous battle for power and uncivilised and undemocratic practices of dividing the economic pie. Inflation and irrational increase in the utility bills and poor sewerage and sanitation conditions have made lives of the people extremely difficult.

There are many difficulties and unsolved problems for the people of Pakistan but our people in power show their indifference and apathy. For a long time our governance remains hostage to cronies and ad hoc approach. The moment is critical. If crisis is unavoidable, collapse will occur and the society will live through a tragic disaster.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

Related