Social networking a disease

Sadia Muhammad Yar

Karachi

Sites such as Facebook, Twitter and MySpace can be enjoyable, when used in small sessions. The problem is they are frequently overused. Within a few clicks anyone on these sites can access anything we post or upload; including a prospective boss or job opportunity. They also prevent children and teens from socializing like they used to, and many are pushed to point of mental instability.

Social media sites are such a waste of time; without them, our society would be much better off. Company managers often use Facebook as a tool to learn about prospective employees. Often times they will look through a possible employee’s Facebook account before deciding to even bring them in for an interview. What people post on Facebook can be a very good indicator of their true character. People tarnish their image by spending too much time uploading unimportant things. When excessive amounts of time are spent on these sites, people have less time or desire to directly socialize with others. People who do not go out and meet others have harder a time accomplishing important social tasks. Because they are not face-to-face, many people say things on sites that they normally would not say. Unfortunately, this unhealthy “venting” can result in serious side-effects. Social networking sites can bring out the worst in people, which can affect some to the point of a psychological disorder. Larry Rosen, professor of psychology, found that teens using Facebook have more narcissistic tendencies, and show more signs of anti-social behaviour.

He found that daily overuse of social media sites have a negative effect on the health of all children, preteens and teenagers by making them more prone to anxiety, depression and other psychological disorders. Social networking sites such as Facebook, MySpace and Twitter need to be shut down. They can result in a lost job opportunity, take away time that could be used in the workplace, and they bring harmful psychological side effects in teens. Social networking is a disease, and we desperately need a cure