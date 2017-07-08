Social media impact

In this advanced technological era, global communications has seen a lot of improvement a lot. We can easily communicate within no time to far off areas easily like never before. Currently, the most popular media worldwide are social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter Instagram and WhatsApp.

It has become one of the largest platforms today, even bigger than electronic and print media. It has no limitations and you don’t need to take permission from any authority(ies) to reveal any kind of information, story, etc. Sometimes it is very informative and beneficial but sometimes it also gives a lot of misinformation and misconception, which is difficult to identify. There is another aspect of social media, which is a huge cause of concern due to its immense provision of freedom. Social media has highly consumed the society, especially young user who constantly use the platform. They don’t spend time with their families, even when they are in a social gathering.

We are now losing our values and creating distance among ourselves owing to the heavy use of social media in our daily life. But, unfortunately, no one seems to be worried about this medium that has been wrecking our eastern culture. We should not let this happen and lose our loved ones in return. I am not against the use of social media but there should be limitation to its usage, otherwise our eastern culture and values will disappear under its influence.

ARSALAN MALICK

Karachi

