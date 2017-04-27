Social media blocked in IHK after clashes

Srinagar

Authorities in Indian-held Kashmir on Wednesday ordered internet service providers to block popular social media services including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp after an upsurge in violence in the region.

The local government said the services were “being misused by anti-national and anti-social elements” and should be blocked for one month or until further notice “in the interest of maintenance of public order”.

It is the first time the government has taken such a step, although it regularly blocks the mobile internet signal in the volatile Kashmir valley. Indian-held Kashmir has been tense since April 9, when eight people including seven students were killed by Indian police and paramilitaries during by-election violence.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the Kashmir valley, one of the world’s most heavily militarised spots where most people favour independence or a merger with Pakistan. Clashes between separatists and government forces have become more frequent since the killing of a popular separatists leader, Burhan Wani, by security forces last July sparked widespread unrest.—KMS