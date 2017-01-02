Social media and youth

Abdullah Amjad

Gujrat

In this modern age, we know that media is the fourth pillar of a democratic system. Now-a-days most effective means of media is social media like Facebook, Twitter; Instagram etc. which are playing an important role in making the mindset of our society. Most of our youth are using social media to communicate with one another. Basic reason of the popularity of these sites is that people, especially youth, like to interact with one another and love to share stories, ideas and experience… However, these sites are mostly used in a negative way. Our youth is spending a lot of time on social media sites. What is shocking is that people share offending material on these sites and also share their personnel information. Blackmailers use this shared information to trap innocent people. Secondly, these sites also carry unethical or depraved stuff. This type of stuff sometimes damages one’s character, especially teenagers. Despite all negative aspects, these sites also have some positive impacts.

We can use it to get information from around world. Social sites are playing an important role for film, fashion and especially for advertising industry. Businessmen are using it for business purposes. Beside all these things, we really have to think that how to use social media in a positive and productive way. As we know that everything has positive and negative effect in our lives, we should educate our youngsters to use these sites productively. Parents should keep a check on their children while they are in action. In this way we can bring a positive and productive change in attitudes of our youngsters.