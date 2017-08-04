Social impacts of internet on youth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) Government of Pakistan, Islamabad conducted a launching ceremony of survey report titled ‘Social impacts of internet on Pakistani Youth’. The event was chaired by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik,Chairman, NCSW while Ms. Shaista Bano, Director General Competition Commission, Islamabad was the chief guest. Representatives of Civil Society, NGOs, Students, other stakeholders and large number of youth attended this event. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW, in his presidential address deliberated that recently, NCSW conducted a survey through questionnaire, considerable information was collected from students of universities of twin cities and a comprehensive report prepared. This survey report was presented to concerned departments and all appreciated this initiative taken by the NCSW and said that NCSW should conduct this kind of surveys on all social issues in future to identify the problems are being faced by the people of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW further said that while using modern technology we should not forget our moral values. Our youth is the best in the world.

Related