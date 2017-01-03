‘Social, family pressure major reasons behind corruption’

Staff Reporter

Director General Awareness and Prevention Division of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aliya Rashid Tuesday said social and family pressure wass one of the major reasons behind corruption in the country. Delivering a lecture to the employees of National Highways Authority (NHA), she said there was a need to create awareness among women and children and convince them to play their role against the menace.

Women and children, she said, pushed their husbands and fathers to buy things such as cars, houses, mobile phones etc. just to compete with relatives or neighbours.

“It is nothing but pushing a person sitting on a wheelchair to run. As every man wants to become a hero in the eyes of his wife and children, they try to fulfill the demands of their family members by using fair and unfair means.”

“If we keep hammering the words ‘Say No to Corruption’ people will definitely help stop it,” she added.

To prove her point, Ms Aliya narrated an incident that about two years ago she was walking in the F-9 Park when she came across four youngsters beating and abusing on another.