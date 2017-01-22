Snowy Kaghan, Shogran attract tourists

Kaghan

The mountains of Kaghan Valley under white blankets of snow have enhanced the beauty of place manifold attracting many tourists from all over Pakistan to venture in the mountains.

According to locals, tourists including women and children are visiting Kaghan and Shogran to enjoy snowfall and winter. Jeep safari in Shogran is also a big adventure for tourists these days and they seem enthusiastic despite intense cold.

Three feet snow has been recorded so far in Shogran, five feet in Siri Paye and seven feet at Lake Saiful Muluk. Meanwhile intense cold spell has continued to grip parts of country whereas the snowfall has blanketed Northern areas. Karachi is set to face more rain in the coming week.—INP