Snowfall on mountains, intermittent rains

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Heavy snowfall on Meera Jani, Nathiagali, Thandiani hills while the lower parts of this district received intermittent rainfall.

Reports received from adjoining areas say that snowfall covered Narran and Kaghan, Musa ka Massallah, including Leepa valley.

The road from Abbottabad to Nathiagali, and Thandiani was blocked due to landslides at scattered places; hence, traffic flow was reported jammed.

However traffic was continuing on main Silk Route day-long. The sky was covered with thick clouds and there was chance of more rain and snowfall during the next 24 hours.