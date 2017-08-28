Snow leopards habitats at serious risk

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan said Snow leopards habitats in Pakistan’s north are at a serious risk of vanishing as glaciers are rapidly melting because of global warming-induced climate change impacts. “Without slowing down global warming to stablise glacial-melt in 20 snow leopard range countries including Pakistan, habitats of the snow leopard cannot be protected.,” the senator Mushahidullah Khan was addresing at the two-day Global Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) Forum, which concluded in Bishkek, capital city of the Kyrgyz Republic, said a press release here on Sunday.

But, global efforts for tackling global warming have suffered a serious blow with America’s pullout from the historic global climate change accord, the climate change minister emphasised in his address.. The agreement, reached at the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 21) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is an historic accord negotiated in December 2015 by 190 countries-the United States included-to limit global temperature increases to no more than 2øC above preindustrial levels.

The climate change minister Mushahidullah Khan warned that the United States’ pullout from the Paris climate accord would adversely affect an enhanced momentum for global climate action that to combat global warming for protecting humans, their livelihoods and wildlife from adverse fallouts of the climate change. He recalled that the world plunged into a deep shock and anger when American President Donald Trump this year in June announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the historic Paris agreement on climate change.

The climate change minister Mushahidullah Khan said, “The U.S. administration’s such unpopular decision is one that has signaled to the world that the U.S. government turns its back to the reality of human-caused climate change and its fallouts across all sectors of human activity and global biodiversity and fails to recognize the urgency with which we must act unitedly to fight this common global survival threat. However, the historic major polluter America’s withdrawal must have also enraged the snow leopard and its saviours worldwide, the minister griped.—APP