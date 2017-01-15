Snow at hill tops, rain at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in Balochistan, at scattered places in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in Sindh. Regional Meteorological Department Peshawar Saturday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with chances of rain-thunderstorm and snowfall in hilly areas.

According to met office, D I Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, kohat, Karak, Hangu, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Sawabi, Malakand, Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Shangla, Chitral, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Manshera, Battagram, Torghar, Hari Pur districts and FATA would be in a grip of cold during next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall at scattered places of Gilgit-Baltistan is also expected during next 24 hours. Weather conditions were attributed to a synoptic situation leading to active western disturbance seen affecting Balochistan and adjoining areas that is likely to persist over central and upper parts till Wednesday.—APP